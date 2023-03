News From Law.com International

Cozen O'Connor has hired a Vancouver-based employment law litigator to lead the expansion of its Canadian employment law practice as it rapidly expands into a full service firm across the country.Andrea Piercy is the latest hire in Cozen's aggressive Canadian growth plan, reuniting with former Hamilton Duncan law firm colleague Oliver Hanson, who joined the firm last month as its Canadian corporate and securities litigation chair.

Legal Services

March 27, 2023, 4:00 PM

nature of claim: /