Cozen OConnor Announces First-Year Salary Increases in Phila...

Cozen O'Connor has announced salary raises for its first year associates, bumping pay up for those in Philadelphia from $180,000 to $195,000 while first years in New York and Washington, D.C., will get bumped up to $205,000.The move falls in line with Cozen's BigLaw cohorts, who announced associate raises between $10,000 and $20,000 towards the end of 2023. According to Cozen's chief legal talent officer Mindy Herczfeld, the firm had been considering the move before some of its compatriots made their announcements.

January 26, 2024, 4:26 PM

