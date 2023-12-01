Cozen Announces New Global M&A Group, Looks to Carve Out Spa...

News From Law.com

Cozen O'Connor launched its global M&A practice group on Nov. 30, chaired by corporate and mergers and acquisitions attorney Christian Moretti. Several members of the firm's leadership are part of the nineteen-attorney practice group, including the chairs of the firm's private equity, employee benefits and executive compensation, corporate, antitrust, copyright, and international practices. The firm's Canadian life sciences and technology and Canadian competition practice chairs are also part of the new practice.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 01, 2023, 1:58 PM

nature of claim: /