New Suit - Contract

Equifax, Navient, TransUnion and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Montana District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-00066, Coyne v. US Department of Education et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Morgan Coyne

defendants

Equifax

Experian

Navient

Transunion

Justice Department Debt Collection Services

US Department of Education

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract