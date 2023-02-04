Who Got The Work

Renee N. Smith of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Temple University Health Systems. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 20 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sidney L. Gold & Associates on behalf of a female worker who claims she was subjected to discrimination and retaliation based on pregnancy, disability and request for reasonable accommodation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, is 2:22-cv-05060, Cox v. Temple University Health Systems, Inc.

Pennsylvania

February 04, 2023, 1:21 PM