Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Tuesday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against IBM subsidiary Red Hat to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Charlson Bredehoft Cohen Brown & Nadelhaft on behalf of a former senior director of civilian and national security sales. The case is 1:23-cv-00766, Cox v. Red Hat Inc. et al.

Technology

June 13, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Cox

defendants

Red Hat, Inc.

Bruce Marcey

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 375/alleging fraud against the government in violation of the False Claims Act