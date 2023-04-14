Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen on Friday removed a lawsuit against Iowa Health System, doing business as UnityPoint Health, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act to Illinois Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Katz Nowinski PC on behalf of a former intake coordinator for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after applying for family medical leave. The case is 4:23-cv-04058, Cox v. Iowa Health System dba UnityPoint Health.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Tamara Cox

Plaintiffs

Katz Nowinski PC

defendants

Iowa Health System dba UnityPoint Health

defendant counsels

Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act