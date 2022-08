Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Frontline Asset Strategies LLC and Resurgent Capital Services LP to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Lisa Cox. The case is 5:22-cv-00924, Cox v. Frontline Asset Strategies, LLC et al.

Texas

August 23, 2022, 6:01 PM