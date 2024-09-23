Who Got The Work

Brian D. Shekell, Robert N. Dare and Hannah K. Reisdorff from Clark Hill have stepped in to defend retail support companies Displaymax and Fixturemax Inc. in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed Aug. 7 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Berger Montague and the Alexander Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as installers who contend that they were not properly compensated for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:24-cv-12057, Cox v. Displaymax, Inc. et al.

Business Services

September 23, 2024, 8:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Minnie Diane Cox

Minnie Diane Cox

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

Alexander Law Firm

Defendants

Displaymax, Inc

Displaymax, Inc.

Fixturemax, Inc

Fixturemax, Inc.

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations