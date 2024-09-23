Brian D. Shekell, Robert N. Dare and Hannah K. Reisdorff from Clark Hill have stepped in to defend retail support companies Displaymax and Fixturemax Inc. in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed Aug. 7 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Berger Montague and the Alexander Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as installers who contend that they were not properly compensated for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:24-cv-12057, Cox v. Displaymax, Inc. et al.
Business Services
September 23, 2024, 8:51 AM