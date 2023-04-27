Removed To Federal Court

Drew Eckl & Farnham removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Middle District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by the McArthur Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Ronnie Joe Albea. The lawsuit arises over a robbery and murder that took place in a Walmart parking lot and contends that Walmart was negligent in failing to secure the property from criminal gang activity. The case is 5:23-cv-00149, Cox et al v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 27, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessie Albea

Misty Cox

Pamela Hughes

Sabrina Albea

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East LP

Walmart Real Estate Business Trust

Willie Antwain Pitts

defendant counsels

Garret W Meader

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims