Who Got The Work

GableGotwals shareholder Chris S. Thrutchley and Baker Hostetler partner Ryan A. Pittman have entered appearances for pipeline inspection company TJ Inspection Inc. in a pending employment class action. The action was filed Feb. 24 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Bruckner Burch PLLC. The lawsuit asserts that TJ Inspection terminated employees who joined a separate wage-and-hour class action against the company in 2022. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin, is 5:23-cv-00187, Cox et al v. TJ Inspection Inc.

Oklahoma

April 10, 2023, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Shawn Cox

Plaintiffs

Richard Burch

Bruckner Burch PLLC

defendants

TJ Inspection Inc

defendant counsels

GableGotwals

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations