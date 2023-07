New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Skincare company LilyAna Naturals was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the defendant's eye and face creams are not 'natural' as advertised because they contain the synthetic ingredients Propylene Glycol and Polysorbate 60. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03568, Cox et al. v. LilyAna Naturals LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 18, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Jaime Cox

Vicente Baca

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

LilyAna Naturals, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct