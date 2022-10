Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall Booth Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a lightning strike, was filed by attorney Steven L. Grady on behalf of Michael Cox and Debbie Schmitt. The case is 3:22-cv-03060, Cox et al v. Auto Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 4:12 PM