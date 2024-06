News From Law.com

Real estate-focused law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson hired Robert Shaia to join its team as a partner in its Orange County office this week. Shaia joined Cox Castle on Thursday, bringing with him nearly three decades of experience in real estate-focused litigation. His clients typically include large construction or engineering firms, which he advises on numerous public and private projects.

California

June 21, 2024, 6:03 PM

nature of claim: /