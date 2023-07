New Suit

Uber was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual assault, was filed by the Holland Law Firm on behalf of Kelly Cowsert. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04133, Cowsert v. Uber Technologies Inc. et al.

Technology

July 10, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Kelly Cowsert

Plaintiffs

Holland Law Firm

defendants

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Does 1-50, inclusive

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation