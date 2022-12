New Suit - Consumer

LendingClub was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, was filed by the BLC Law Center on behalf of Matilde Cowen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01996, Cowen v. LendingClub Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 2:53 PM