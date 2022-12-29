Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Overman Legal Group on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Solorzano & Sons Construction to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Conner & Winters on behalf of Cowen Construction Inc., claims that the defendant failed to appropriately staff a project or complete work in accordance with a subcontractor agreement. The case is 4:22-cv-00569, Cowen Construction, Inc. v. Solorzano & Sons Construction, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

December 29, 2022, 4:34 PM