Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Capitol Broadcasting Company Inc., doing business as WRAL-TV, and the station's general manager Joel Davis to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Courtney Fauntleroy on behalf of Emelia Cowans-Taylor, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after testing positive for COVID-19. The case is 5:22-cv-00327, Cowans-Taylor v. Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. d/b/a Wral-TV et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 18, 2022, 12:21 PM