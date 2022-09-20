Who Got The Work

Devon Energy, an Oklahoma-based petroleum company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, has retained K&L Gates partner Jeffrey C. King to defend a pending class action. The action was filed Aug. 6 in Oklahoma Eastern District Court by Bradford & Wilson and Stipe Law Firm on behalf of oil and gas well lessors who accuse Devon of failing to make interest payments on its production proceeds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jason A. Robertson, is 6:22-cv-00220, Cowan v. Devon Energy Corporation et al.

Energy

September 20, 2022, 5:35 AM