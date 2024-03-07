Covingtons Stacey Grigsby on the Changing Legal Landscape fo...

News From Law.com

This morning's Litigation Daily column checks in with Stacey Grigsby, the co-chair of the government litigation practice at Covington & Burling. Last summer while serving as Deputy White House Counsel, Grigsby helped run point on the Biden Administration's response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action in higher education. Now, back in private practice at Covington & Burling, she's helping clients navigate fallout from the decision as a senior member of the firm's institutional culture and social responsibility practice.

Government

March 07, 2024, 6:30 AM

