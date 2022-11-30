Who Got The Work

Jennifer L. Curry of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has stepped in to represent Medstar Health Inc. and Union Memorial Hospital in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 16 in Maryland District Court by the Law Office of Ruth Ann Azeredo and attorney Timothy W. Romberger on behalf of Medstar's former chief of security, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting proper PPE equipment for all security staff at MedStar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow, is 8:22-cv-02655, Covington v Union Memorial Hospital et al.

Health Care

November 30, 2022, 7:29 AM