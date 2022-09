Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nexsen Pruet on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Haile Gold Mine Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment and sexual assault, was filed by Cromer, Babb, Porter & Hicks on behalf of a former equipment operator for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03328, Covington v. Haile Gold Mine, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 28, 2022, 5:28 PM