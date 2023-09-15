Covington Taps DLA Piper E-Discovery Litigator to Grow Team ...

News From Law.com

Covington & Burling's newest global e-discovery litigator from DLA Piper started in the space at critical time for the industry. As a junior mid-level litigation associate, Leeanne Mancari said she was assigned to a large MDL involving a Fortune 10 company and put in charge of discovery in the mid-2000s, right as "e-discovery just started to reach its pinnacle." Now, at another pivotal moment for the e-discovery industry, Mancari is joining Covington's Los Angeles office as a partner.

AI & Automation

September 15, 2023, 3:35 PM

