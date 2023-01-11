Covington Sued For Non-Compliance With Investigation Into Ha...

News From Law.com

Covington & Burling was sued this week by securities regulators asking a federal judge to compel the firm to hand over details of clients whose information was accessed in a 2020 cyber attack. In the firm's response Wednesday, Covington and its attorney at Gibson Dunn are continuing to claim attorney client-privilege shields them from having to give the Securities and Exchange Commission details about the close to 300 public company clients whose information is reported to have been compromised. The lawsuit follows an unrequited subpoena

Cybersecurity

January 11, 2023, 3:37 PM