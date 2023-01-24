New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Covington Specialty Insurance. The complaint, targeting Anita M. Flores, Jorge Alberto Lopez Flores and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Covington has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00022, Covington Specialty Insurance Company v. Sandra E. Flores d/b/a Trenton Montessori Learning Center et al.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 4:20 PM