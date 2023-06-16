S. Joseph Cardile of Thomas Thomas & Hafer has entered an appearance for Northwood BP Inc. and other defendants in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, filed May 2 in Maryland District Court by Marks O'Neill O'Brien Doherty & Kelly on behalf of Covington Specialty Insurance, arises from a fatal shooting that occurred at Northwood BP gas station in Baltimore, Maryland. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie Rebecca Rubin, is 1:23-cv-01168, Covington Specialty Insurance Company v. Nsk, LLC et al.
