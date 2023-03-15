New Suit

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry filed an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Covington Specialty Insurance. The complaint, targeting Galicia Roofing and Pressure Cleaning Inc. and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Covington has no duty to defend or indemnify Galicia in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a third party who claims a skylight he was walking on collapsed and caused him to fall to the concrete floor below. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80407, Covington Specialty Insurance Company v. Galicia Roofing and Pressure Cleaning, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 15, 2023, 11:58 AM