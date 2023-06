New Suit - Insurance

Musick, Peeler & Garrett filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Covington Specialty Insurance. The complaint names Grand Flamingo Capital Management and other claimants in connection with underlying commercial general liability claims. The case is 2:23-cv-00968, Covington Specialty Insurance Company v. Freakling Bros. Inc. et al.

June 22, 2023, 7:37 PM

Covington Specialty Insurance Company

Musick, Peeler & Garrett

Freakling Bros. Inc.

Grand Flamingo Capital Management, LLC.

Ja Kennedy Real Estate Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute