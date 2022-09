News From Law.com

Covington & Burling landed a senior government lawyer who has spent the last 30 years serving in the military and on The Hill. Until August, Stephanie Barna was general counsel to the majority staff of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee. According to a statement, Barna has in public service developed an "extensive knowledge" of law, policy, and practice across a "broad spectrum" of national security issues.

Legal Services

September 28, 2022, 2:36 PM