Covington Lures Biden White House Counsel | Law.com Radar

Dana Remus—until recently assistant to the president and White House Counsel to President Joe Biden—has joined Covington as a partner. Remus not only served on Biden's Day One Team, but also on the president's campaign, as general counsel since 2019. She joins Covington's congressional investigations, white-collar defense and investigations, public policy, and election and political law practices. Remus arrives in private practice after two stints in government, work in the nonprofit sector, and an academic career.

October 04, 2022, 6:00 AM