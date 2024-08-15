Covington Defeats Jones Day: AstraZeneca Escapes $107.5M Ver...

News From Law.com

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, arguing posttrial against a jury finding that two of plaintiffs' patents were valid, got an opposite finding, erasing a $107.5 million verdict. At conclusion of a five-day jury trial in May in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, a jury found AstraZeneca infringed on two patents held by Wyeth LLC, a Pfizer subsidiary. Over the next three months, AstraZeneca and Wyeth argued in court over the findings that should be entered on the final judgment.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 15, 2024, 5:34 PM