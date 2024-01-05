Covington Builds Restructuring Practice With 2 Mintz Partner...

News From Law.com

Covington & Burling is adding to its restructuring and bankruptcy bench on the West Coast, recruiting restructuring attorneys and creditor rights litigators Joseph Dunn and Abigail O'Brient as partners from Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. The pair will be based in the firm's Los Angeles office, which has been on a "major growth trajectory" since Covington first opened the office in 2015, according to managing partner of the L.A. office Dan Shallman.

January 05, 2024

