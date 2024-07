News From Law.com

Several Am Law 200 law firms this week added federal prosecutors to their white-collar defense and investigation practices, amid a string of lateral moves from the government lately into Big Law. Lawyers who just left the U.S. Attorney's offices landed at Covington & Burling in New York, Thompson Hine in D.C. and Boies Schiller Flexner in Los Angeles, according to firm announcements this week.

July 10, 2024, 5:42 PM