In response to a complaint filed by a pro bono team from Covington & Burling and the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an Argentine prosecutor has ordered a criminal probe in a case against Venezuelan security forces related to the 2014 deaths of civilians who participated in protests against the regime of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

July 18, 2023, 3:23 PM

