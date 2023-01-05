News From Law.com

Happy New Year again. What a year it's been for the world, and particularly for family lawyers. COVID-19 seemed at its end and people began to move forward in their lives. Many had placed much on hold, including the desire to start fresh.And as COVID appeared to disappear, family law attorneys/divorce lawyers became busier than ever. Big cases, small cases, restraining order cases, business divorces, custody mayhem, all resurfaced en masse. Our firm was inundated with new business.

Georgia

January 05, 2023, 11:18 AM