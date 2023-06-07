COVID Is Over, but Not When It Comes to Real Estate, Persona...

News From Law.com

COVID-19 is over. The effect of COVID on courts is not. Beginning March 2020 the world held a collective breath as emergency rooms across the world became flooded with patients suffering from a mystery illness later classified as COVID-19. In May, some 39 months later, in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared an end to the public health emergency. Every industry faced unique challenges, including the legal sector, which was not immune to the effects of economic strain. To survive the pandemic, it needed to make sweeping changes to the practice of litigation.

Health Care

June 07, 2023, 2:39 PM

nature of claim: /