COVID, Christmas and the Knights of Columbus: Town Sued for ...

A national Christian organization was denied a permit to host its annual Christmas vigil in a Fairfield public park in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns and again in 2021. Now, the Connecticut town faces a lawsuit for alleged violations of the First Amendment. The plaintiffs are the Knights of Columbus, Council 2616, and Joseph P. Sargent, a member of the organization and one of the attorneys in the lawsuit. The Knights is a male-only, Catholic fraternity that focuses on sharing its faith and charitable services with the community, its website said.

Connecticut

August 27, 2024, 6:32 PM