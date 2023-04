News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is set to convene in Pittsburgh on April 18 for a two-day session of oral arguments. The 10 matters slated to go before the justices include the consolidation of pandemic-related business interruption claims against Erie Insurance Exchange procedure and whether an employer can be held liable for overserving alcohol to a guest at a business outing.

April 13, 2023, 2:03 PM

