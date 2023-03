New Suit - Copyright

BuzzFeed, a news and entertainment company, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Higbee & Associates on behalf of commercial beauty photographer Troy Covey, who accuses BuzzFeed of publishing a beauty photograph without a license or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02447, Covey v. BuzzFeed Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 23, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Troy Covey

Plaintiffs

The Law Firm Of Higbee And Associates

defendants

BuzzFeed Inc.

Does 1 through 10 inclusive

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims