New Suit - Securities

Roetzel & Andress filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Covert Financial. The complaint arises from a $5 million buyout of defendant Donna Morrow's Covert shares, and a subsequent renegotiation of the payment agreement. Covert claims that Morrow refused to sign papers in order to confirm the renegotiation, and has wrongly accused Covert of default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01820, Covert Manufacturing, Inc. et al v. Morrow.

Banking & Financial Services

October 10, 2022, 5:57 PM