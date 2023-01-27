Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barnes & Thornburg on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Cover Care LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by MBK Chapman PC on behalf of Cover Care Inc., a pool maintenance and repair company, accuses the defendant of using the 'Cover care' mark within the same industry and creating confusion with consumers. The case is 8:23-cv-00166, Cover Care, Inc., a California corporation v. Cover Care, LLC, an Indiana limited liability company et al.

California

January 27, 2023, 9:34 AM