Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed an antitrust lawsuit against Equitable Holdings, a holding company that provides annuity, life insurance and employee benefit products, and its subsidiaries to Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of Coventry First LLC, accuses Equitable of monopolizing the market for convertible term policies by preventing term conversion life settlements, which cannot proceed unless a term policy can be converted to a universal policy. The case is 1:22-cv-01234, Coventry First LLC v. Equitable Holdings, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2022, 2:06 PM