Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Optum Services Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Hodge & Shergold on behalf of Patricia Covarrubias. The case is 1:22-cv-00129, Covarrubias v. Optum Services, Inc.