Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Dollar Tree to Rhode Island District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Duddy Goodwin & Pollard on behalf of a former cashier. The case is 1:23-cv-00152, Coutinho v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Coutinho

Duddy Goodwin & Pollard

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations