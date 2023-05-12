Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Nutribullet LLC and Capital Brands to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan and Jon Hawk Law Firm on behalf of Doreen Cousins-Sylvester, who claims that she sustained permanent injuries after using a defective Nutribullet 'Magic Bullet' blender to blend carrots. The case is 1:23-cv-02128, Cousins-Sylvester v. Nutribullet, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 5:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Doreen Cousins-Sylvester

Plaintiffs

Jon Hawk Law Firm

defendants

Capital Brands, LLC

Nutribullet, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims