Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Squire Patton Boggs on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Humana to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Lauren Luck PA on behalf of Dr. Benjamin Cousins, accuses Humana of failing to pay plaintiff nearly $200,000 for services rendered and covered under insurance policies. The case is 1:22-cv-22562, Cousins, M.D. v. Humana Inc.