Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a privacy class action against Sharp Healthcare to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Lynch Carpenter LLP, is part of a string of privacy litigation alleging that health care websites violate patient confidentiality when they collect web activity data using a Meta pixel. The Baker team seeks removal pursuant to the federal officer removal statute and argues that Sharp has 'dutifully assisted and followed the federal government's direction' in offering patients' online access. The case is 3:22-cv-02040, Cousin v. Sharp Healthcare.

Health Care

December 23, 2022, 3:22 PM