New Suit - Environmental

Summit Carbon Solutions and William Couser filed a lawsuit against Story County, Iowa, on Monday in Iowa Southern District Court in connection with Summit's proposed development of a carbon-capture pipeline system. According to the complaint, carbon dioxide byproducts of ethanol production will be transported from facilities in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska to sequestration sites in North Dakota. The plaintiffs allege that a recently-enacted ordinance in Story County imposing certain restrictions on the project is preempted by the federal Pipeline Safety Act and other laws. The suit was brought by Fredrikson & Byron and Alston & Bird. The case is 4:22-cv-00383, Couser et al. v. Story County, Iowa et al.

Energy

November 14, 2022, 7:06 PM