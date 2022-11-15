New Suit - Environmental

Fredrikson & Byron and Alston & Bird filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court targeting Shelby County over a dispute concerning the development of an interstate carbon dioxide pipeline intended to reduce the environmental impact of ethanol production. The suit challenges a recently passed county ordinance which plaintiffs Summit Carbon Solutions and William Couser argue establishes a 'permitting scheme' that will prevent Summit from beginning the project. The case is 1:22-cv-00020, Couser et al v. Shelby County, Iowa et al.

Energy

November 15, 2022, 1:15 PM