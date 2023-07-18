Removed To Federal Court

Zurich subsidiary Steadfast Insurance Co. removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Landau Law Group on behalf of the Courtyards of Lake Worth at College Park Homeowners' Association. The defendant is represented by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig. The case is 9:23-cv-81048, Courtyards of Lake Worth at College Park Homeowners' Association, Inc. v. Steadfast Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Courtyards of Lake Worth at College Park Homeowners' Association, Inc.

defendants

Steadfast Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute